MARINE UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

⚠️ Dangerous Sea Conditions Ahead! ⚠️

Hazardous Sea Conditions Expected!

Winds gusting over 30 mph and dangerous waves could make waters treacherous this week! Be prepared to stay safe as rough seas are possible.

⏰ TIMING:

Monday through Thursday morning

🌊 WHAT TO EXPECT:

Easterly winds reaching gusts near 30 mph

Choppy seas with waves between 5-7 ft occasionally higher

Rough conditions especially in open waters

📍 LOCATION OF CONCERN:

North & East of Anegada

East of Virgin Gorda

East of Peter Island

⚠️ POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

Dangerous seas for small craft vessels

Risk of life-threatening rip currents

🚨 WHAT TO DO:

Small craft operators : Navigate with extreme caution in these areas!

Inexperienced mariners : Seek safe harbor and secure your vessel before conditions worsen.

Coastal interests & boaters: Stay vigilant, life-threatening rip currents pose a serious threat!

Don’t Take Chances! Stay Safe !

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.