MARINE UPDATE FOR THE VIRIGIN ISLANDS

A small craft caution caution is in effect for the Virgin Islands. This due to sustained winds of approximately 22mph out of the east with occasionally higher gusts. These winds can cause seas to become choppy at times. There is a moderate chance that sea conditions could deteriorate further later this afternoon, the possibility of small craft advisory could be issued within the next 24 hours.

The Department of Disaster Management is encouraging small craft operators to exercise caution as sea conditions could become hazardous. Beachgoers should also exercise caution as there could be the possibility of rip currents.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.