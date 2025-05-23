Home Emergency Updates May System Test
Emergency Updates

May System Test

by Chrystall Kanyuck-Abel
This is the monthly test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System.

If you have questions or concerns about the early warning system, please contact the Department of Disaster Management at 468-4200 or [email protected]

 

