MCNAMARA PILE WORK SET TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY

The public is notified that the installation of piles to support the new National Emergency Operations Centre is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 23. This phase of works is anticipated to last approximately ten days and will take place between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The piles will be drilled into the earth and some noise should be expected, especially for residents in McNamara. All residents are reminded to use caution when traveling in the area, which is an active construction zone.