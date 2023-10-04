Message by Governor Rankin – All-Clear for Tropical Storm Philippe

Good afternoon to all. As you no doubt will have observed, the winds and rain from Tropical Storm Philippe’s passage have reduced significantly. I can also report that in those areas where flood waters were observed last night and this morning, the waters have drained.

As of 1:00 p.m., I am issuing an all-clear for the Territory. However, caution is still required. Rock falls, ponding, and other issues may still pose a threat to motorists, so all who choose to drive today must be extremely careful.

Many thanks to all our essential workers who have been hard at work with clearing debris, restoring power to those areas where it was lost, and ensuring that we could come through this storm as safely as possible. My gratitude also goes to the Director of Disaster Management and his team for their efforts coordinating our collective response.

For now, please make sure to continue to monitor updates and stay safe.

Thank you.