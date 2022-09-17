Message from Acting Premier On Tropical Storm Fiona’s Close Approach and Passage

A pleasant good day to all Virgin Islanders, residents and visitors.

Government continues to track Tropical Storm Fiona, and to take steps to prepare and protect the public services and assets we all rely on.

I trust you all have taken steps to track this system and prepare yourselves as well, as we have all made it a matter of routine to Be Ready in recent years.

The Virgin Islands remains under a Tropical Storm Warning, but as forecasters have observed the potential for strengthening and a slow-down with this system, we cannot afford to become complacent. Already, some in the region have been seriously impacted, with at least one sad death reported in Guadeloupe.

Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move west of our Territory, but we remain under Tropical Storm warning with conditions anticipated to arrive this afternoon into tomorrow. As you can see, so far, the system continues to bring tropical storm force winds, and rough seas.

In keeping with our theme, be ready and stay ready, you all by this time should have already secured your property and belongings, and properly dispose of debris from around the yard. You should have already stocked up on drinking water, non-perishable food, batteries and other hurricane supplies because we appreciate the importance of planning and preparation.

I too join with the Acting Governor to ask businesses, in considering the current conditions and close your properties to allow staff to complete any final preparations. This is also important for you as well in securing your establishments. We want to ensure that everyone in the Territory is safe during this time.

With that in mind, I am again urging you all to stay informed on the latest updates from the team at the Department of Disaster Management, and to have your emergency plans ready to activate.

If you are working today, please ensure that you leave enough time at closing to get yourself and your staff home safely and take steps to ensure your business is adequately protected.

Thank you in advance for your commitment to Being Ready. Stay vigilant.