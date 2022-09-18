Message from Acting Premier With An Update On Hurricane Fiona’s Continued Effects on the Territory

A pleasant good day to all Virgin Islanders, residents, and visitors.

Indeed, we are thankful this morning as Fiona passed the Territory without any major incidents or damages being reported. Since passing our area, the system has been upgraded to a hurricane.

However, based on continued briefings, I join the Acting Governor in warning all residents to continue to be very cautious throughout today, as this system has the potential to bring yet more rain and wind gusts.

We remain under a Tropical Storm Warning to highlight these anticipated ongoing conditions. The Airport remains closed today, as will our seaports.

I was out this morning visiting different locations with the team at the Public Works Department. I must say that the preparatory work by the team over the past several weeks and months with the clearing of ghuts and water courses of debris has indeed yielded positive results. This is to say, so far, there are no reported incidents of flooding on either of our islands.

I just want to take this opportunity to remind all of us to remain in a state of readiness during this active Atlantic Hurricane Season. Let’s us continue to ensure that our homes and businesses remain in a state of readiness at all times. Government Ministries, agencies, and departments will do its part to continue to embrace the motto ‘Be Ready and Stay Ready’.

I very much hope churches and social groups will encourage their respective communities to stay safe at home today and conduct their usual fellowship remotely.

As the day goes on, conditions may change, so please stay informed by following the latest updates from the Department of Disaster Management team.

In closing, I would like to extend a very special thank you to all the essential workers for standing by ready to help us all ‘Be Ready’.

I thank you.