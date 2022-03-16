Mild to Moderate Sargassum Influx Expected March-May

Sargassum arriving along coastlines throughout the Eastern Caribbean ranges from mild to severe, according to the Sargassum Sub-regional Outlook for March 2022.

Published by the Centre for Resource Management and Environmental Studies at the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill, the three-month outlook warns that while northern islands in the sub-region such as the Virgin Islands are currently receiving a mild level of sargassum, the amount is expected to increase to moderate in late April.

For details, please see the full bulletin at https://www.cavehill.uwi.edu/cermes/projects/sargassum/outlook-bulletin.aspx