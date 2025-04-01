More High Wind Gusts Expected This Week

PREPARE for stronger wind gusts! Powerful easterly winds, potentially exceeding 40 mph, are LIKELY across the Territory, creating hazards on both land and sea.

TIMING :

🔹Wednesday through Friday

⚠️ POTENTIAL IMPACTS:

🌲 Tree branches may snap, and unsecured objects could become airborne.

🚗 Difficult driving conditions, especially on open roads and bridges.

🌊 Coastal waters will see high waves and rip currents—stay off the water!

SAFETY FIRST: 5 Tips to Stay Protected

1️⃣ Park away from trees and power lines.

2️⃣ Secure lightweight outdoor items.

3️⃣ Drive with caution on the road.

4️⃣ Stay clear of beaches, piers, and open waters.

5️⃣Mariners should navigate cautiously especially in high risk areas.

Stay safe and stay informed!

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.