MULTIPLE DISTURBANCES BEING MONITORED IN THE REGION

The National Hurricane Centre continues to monitor three disturbances; one in the Caribbean Sea and two in the Atlantic. Disturbance 2 is the focus as it has the potential to impact the BVI around late Friday currently as a tropical depression or tropical storm. Disturbance 3 has not exited the African Coast leaving time for the system to be monitored.

Residents should continue to monitor the systems crossing the Atlantic as we are moving into the peak period of the hurricane season and be prepared to take action if required.

TROPICAL DISTURBANCE 1

Tropical Disturbance 1 is in the Eastern Caribbean Sea and is not a threat to the British Virgin Islands. It has a 40 percent chance of development as it continues moving west.

TROPICAL DISTURBANCE 2

Tropical Disturbance 2/Invest 98L is located 1050 miles east of Barbados along 44W. It is moving to the west at 18 mph. There still appears to be multiple spins with the disturbance within a larger area of elongated low pressure. So, the disturbance remains poorly organized at this time. Most of the thunderstorms are occurring across the western portion of the disturbance.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to cause heavy squalls with wind, at least in gusts, to tropical storm strength from the northern Lesser Antilles through Puerto Rico from late Friday into Saturday.

TROPICAL DISTURBANCE 3

Disturbance 3 has not moved the coast of Africa but however there are visible showers and thunderstorms associated with this system. We will continue to monitor this system as it progresses. Currently it has a 20 percent change of formation in five days.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.