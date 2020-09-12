MULTIPLE SYSTEMS IN THE ATLANTIC..DISTURBANCE 2 THE MAIN FOCUS AT THIS TIME

12th September 2020 – Multiple Systems are being monitored in the Atlantic however; disturbance 2 is the main focus for the Caribbean at this period.

Disturbance 2 is located near 12N, 30W or approximately 2327 miles from the British Virgin Islands. It is moving west near 15 mph. The forecast confidence in both the future intensity and track is low due to potential complex interaction with the new disturbance to its east. Forecasters think it will track west through about Tuesday or Wednesday. By then, it may decelerate. Beyond then, the forecast becomes quite uncertain. It may continue westward or track more to the north. It is too early to determine whether or not it will impact the Caribbean. The chance of development remains very high. However, there is a slight chance that Disturbance 3 could become dominant enough to limit the development potential of Disturbance 2. The chance of development is 90 percent.

Presently the system is not a threat to the Virgin Islands however the DDM will continue to monitor and provide updates of any changes. Persons are encouraged to have plans ready if needed and continue to monitor the Atlantic as multiple waves will continue to move off the West Coast of Africa for the rest of the season.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.