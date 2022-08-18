NATIONAL VOLUNTEER REGISTRY OPEN

Did you know that you can sign up to be an official volunteer in case of emergencies or disasters? Simply click on National Volunteer Registry on this site to join the team that is Working Together to Be Ready!

Once you register, you will be contacted so we can learn more about your skills and qualifications. This means that if called upon to serve, you’ll be putting your unique to talents to the best possible use.

Persons who live in the Virgin Islands for at least six months per year and are at least 18 years old may register. Volunteers should also have a strong community spirit and a commitment to improving disaster resilience in the Territory.