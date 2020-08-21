NEOC Activated at Level 1 to Monitor Approach of Tropical Storm Laura

MESSAGE FROM GOVERNOR AUGUSTUS JASPERT REGARDING THE APPROACH OF TROPICAL STORM LAURA



Good day to all.

By now, most of you have seen or heard reports of the latest system, Tropical Storm Laura, approaching the British Virgin Islands. This morning, the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Virgin Islands, which means that forecasters expect tropical storm conditions within the Territory, in this case in the next 12-24 hours.

We may begin seeing the effects of this system this evening, and expect squally conditions to continue off and on through Sunday. Forecasters have warned us that there is some uncertainty around Tropical Storm Laura, but agree that the system may bring rainfall of 3-6 inches, and wind speeds of 45 miles per hour with higher gusts. With all that in mind and after discussions with the Department of Disaster Management, the National Emergency Operations Centre was activated at Level 1 today.

For this evening and into the weekend, I urge everyone to be cautious. With flash flooding a possibility, people should shelter in place and stay safe at home. Those who have homes or businesses in low-lying or flood prone areas should take time this afternoon to ensure their homes and property are protected.

As a reminder, this weekend and for the rest of the season, please continue to be vigilant, both in your monitoring of the weather conditions; and in maintaining your safe physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and other protective measures as we continue work to prevent COVID-19 from spreading on our shores.

As we enter the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, it becomes vitally important for all of us as a Territory to remain vigilant and stay ready for the possibility of tropical cyclones and other hazards. I thank you all in advance for doing your part to help the Territory #BeReady.

Continue to stay safe and take care.

Thank you.