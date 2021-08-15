NEOC DEACTIVATED; USE CAUTION AS SHOWERS LIKELY TO CONTINUE

Sunday, August 15, 2021 – The National Emergency Operations Centre has been de-activated, however, Virgin Islands residents should continue to use caution throughout the day as Tropical Storm Grace moves away from the area.

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) advises that a small craft advisory is in effect for the Territory. Residents are advised to be on the lookout for rock falls or other debris in roadways. Motorists are urged to drive with extra care as there may be ponding, especially in low-lying roads.

In his capacity as the NEOC Chairman, Governor John Rankin, CMG, officially de-activated the NEOC earlier today, acting on advice from the DDM and in consultation with NEOC Co-chair Premier Andrew A. Fahie.

The BVI community should continue to Be Ready for storms and other hazards and monitor conditions closely as the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches.