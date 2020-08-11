NEW TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE TROPICAL ATLANTIC OCEAN

The National Hurricane Centre has begun issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 11. On Tuesday evening the system was located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 40.0 West. It is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.

A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but residents should monitor this system closely as it has the potential to affect the Territory Saturday.

