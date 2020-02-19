Nibbs Ghut Drainage Improvements Completed

The Virgin Islands Public Works Department officially received two completed drainage improvement structures in Nibbs Ghut, Sea Cows Bay earlier this month.

No Limit Construction built and installed two custom gabion structures designed to limit the amount of soil that travels along Nibbs Ghut during heavy rains as one part of the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) SMART Communities Project to reduce flooding in the target communities of East End/Long Look, Sea Cows Bay, and on the island of Jost Van Dyke.

SMART Communities Project Manager and DDM Planning and Preparedness Manager Sheniah Armstrong said mitigation measures like the new sediment traps are an important component of comprehensive flood readiness.

“We know that rainfall is not something that we can control, but by limiting sedimentation build-up along crucial drainages such as Nibbs Ghut, we are taking a concrete measure to help facilitate efficient drainage in that community and thereby help prevent flooding,” Ms. Armstrong said.

On hand to view the completed works were Public Works Department Director Jeremy Hodge, Deputy Director Kurt Hodge and Third District Representative Honourable Julian Fraser. The team was able to ask questions about the structures, including a recommended maintenance protocol from Civil Engineer David Louis, who designed the structure.

The SMART Communities Project is funded through the Community Disaster Risk Reduction Fund (CDRRF), which is managed by the Caribbean Development Bank. CDRRF was established by CDB and is supported by the Government of Canada and the European Union. The Fund finances community-based disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation initiatives at the local level across eligible borrowing member countries of the CDB.