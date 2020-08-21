Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Depression Thirteen has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Laura with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph (75 km/h). The aircraft also found that the center of Laura is located south of the previously estimated position. These changes will be reflected in the track and intensity forecasts with the upcoming advisory that will be issued at 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC).
NOAA HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT FINDS THAT TD13 HAS STRENGTHENED TO TROPICAL STORM LAURA
August 21, 2020