NOAA HURRICANE HUNTERS FIND LAURA QUITE DISORGANIZED

21 August, 2020, 11:00 pm — The National Hurricane Centre is reporting that at 11:00pm, Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 63.5 West, (approximately 123 miles from the Territory) and was moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h). A generally west-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track,the center of Laura will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the northern coast of Hispaniola Saturday night and early Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center of this system. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Impacts

Rainfall: 3–6 inches during the passing of the storm

Winds: Tropical storm force winds of 45 mph with higher gusts

Storm Surge: Flooding and debris on coastal roads, especially on south-facing shores

Seas: Small Craft Warning in effect and seas will continue to deteriorate. Small craft should stay in port

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.