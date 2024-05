La Nina and warmer-than-average ocean temperatures are major drivers of NOAA’s expectation for higher than average tropical activity for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season beginning June 1.

NOAA is the 23 forecasting agency to issue an outlook for 2024. Twenty-one of those agencies are forecasting above average levels of storm activity this season.

Read the full update from NOAA at https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/noaa-predicts-above-normal-2024-atlantic-hurricane-season