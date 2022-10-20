Oct 20 is BVI ShakeOut

Oct 20 is BVI ShakeOutEarthquakeOctober 20, 20225Views20OctFind All Posts of This Month: 10 - 2022Twitter Facebook Google + Today is the day! If you can’t join us for #BVIShakeOut at 10:20am, don’t worry. Just set aside 60 seconds with your household or colleagues and practise DROP, COVER, and HOLD together today! WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDSOctober 20, 2022you may also like94ViewsJuly 13, 2022by: Jacob AdolphusMAGNITUDE 3.74 EARTHQUAKE FELT IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS340ViewsMay 8, 2022by: Chrystall Kanyuck-AbelMagnitude 5.5 Earthquake Felt in the Virgin Islands309ViewsJanuary 22, 2022by: Jacob AdolphusMAGNITUDE 3.59 EARTHQUAKE FELT IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS