OCTOBER SYSTEM TEST SET FOR FRIDAY THE 24th

The Department of Disaster Management will conduct its monthly test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System on Friday, October 24.



While the public is not required to take any action during the test, it is an opportunity to test family or business emergency procedures.



Remember, equipment will sound for approximately 1 minute during a test, but for an actual hazard, the sirens would sound continuously. In the event of an emergency, residents should tune in to local radio or check the DDM website, app or social media accounts for detailed safety information.