The Organisation for Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is seeking a Consultant to Develop a Training Manual and Conduct a Training of Trainers Workshop on Disaster Risk Assessment, Preparation and Response for Vulnerable Persons with Diabetes or other Non-Communicable Diseases.

Interested persons are encouraged to submit Expressions of Interest to the OECS Procurement Unit by Feb. 18th, 2020.

For details on how to submit, visit this link.