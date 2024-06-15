POSSIBLE TROPICAL DEPRESSION NEXT WEEK

The south western gulf continues to be an area of interest for tropical development. Forecasters are predicting a moderate chance of a tropical system developing this coming week. A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the gulf early next week and could potentially slowly develop into a tropical depression. Invest 90L has merged into a front and is no longer an interest for tropical development.

Whilst, it possible that the first named system could develop in the gulf next week, it is not expected to be a threat to the Virgin Islands. Nonetheless, as each day goes by, we get one day closer to the peak of the season and the risk to the territory to be impacted increases. Residents are being urged by the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) to proactively prepare for the season ahead. Let us put ourselves as a nation in a position to act on a situation rather than react to a situation.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

