Postgraduate Scholarships Available In Risk Management

Virgin Islanders who are interested in pursuing studies at the master’s level in areas including Risk Management are being invited to apply for scholarships from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility Segregated Portfolio Company (CCRIF SPC).

The scholarships are being offered to Caribbean nationals, including Virgin Islanders, and are open to study in areas including Disaster Risk Financing, Disaster Risk Management (DRM), Risk Management and Modelling, Climate Change/Climate Studies, Civil with Environmental/Climate Engineering, Actuarial Science, Meteorology, or an MBA with a major in risk management and/or insurance or a related field.

This year, the company will provide up to seven scholarships including:

valued at up to US$40,000 for students accepted into a university in the United Kingdom, United States or Canada 6 Caribbean scholarships valued at up to US$11,000 each for students accepted into select programmes at The University of the West Indies (UWI); University of Technology, Jamaica; Northern Caribbean University in Jamaica; University of Guyana; University of Trinidad and Tobago; or University of Suriname

These scholarships are tenable at select universities in the Caribbean, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada and can be pursued online or face-to-face.

All citizens of CARICOM or CCRIF member countries in the Caribbean are eligible to apply for these scholarships.

Since the launch of the CCRIF Scholarship Programme in 2010, 93 scholarships were awarded to Caribbean nationals totalling US$1.4 million to complete undergraduate or postgraduate programmes at the University of the West Indies and other universities in the Caribbean, the USA and the UK.

CCRIF SPC is a segregated portfolio company, owned, operated and registered in the Caribbean. It limits the financial impact of catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and excess rainfall events to Caribbean and Central American governments by quickly providing short-term liquidity when a parametric insurance policy is triggered. The company was developed under the technical leadership of the World Bank and with a grant from the Government of Japan.

The deadline for applications for the 2021 CCRIF Scholarship Programme is June 15. Please visit the CCRIF website at ccrif.org/scholarship for additional details.