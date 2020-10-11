POTENTIAL IMPACTS FROM DISTURBANCE 1 ON THE LEEWARD AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

October 11th 2020 – There is the potential for an active tropical wave or tropical disturbance to move across the area starting late Monday. This would likely result in showers and thunderstorms along with strong gusty winds Monday night through Tuesday for the Leeward Islands, excluding Anguilla. Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands could see this inclement weather Tuesday through Wednesday. Otherwise, mostly dry weather will prevail with, at most, a moderate chance of showers. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 20 to 40mm or 0.80 to 1.60 inches. Meanwhile, outside of days with showers, very warm conditions will continue. Forecaster: Dale Destin

