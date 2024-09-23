POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE UPDATE 9

The National Hurricane Centre has started issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone 9. This system is forecast to become a tropical storm in the western Caribbean within 48 hours. This system is no threat to the Virgin Islands.

For more information : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/index.shtml#Nine

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.