POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE FIFTEEN HAS FORMED IN THE WESTERN CARIBBEAN

Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen has formed in the south western Caribbean. It is located near 17.5 North 85.0 West approximately 1340 miles west of the Territory. It is currently moving towards the west-northwest at 7mph with sustained winds of 35mph. It could potentially become a short-lived tropical storm within the next 48 hours. This system is no threat to the Virgin Islands.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at5.shtml?start#contents

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.