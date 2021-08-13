PREMIER’S MESSAGE ON THE APPROACH OF POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE SEVEN

MESSAGE BY PREMIER AND MINISTER OF FINANCE

HONOURABLE ANDREW A. FAHIE

ON THE APPROACH OF POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE SEVEN

Good day and GOD’s blessings to you all.

As you know, we are in the hurricane season and must, therefore, continue to remain ready and vigilant during this time.

The Department of Disaster Management has advised me of the possible threat of a potential Tropical Cyclone Seven as it gradually approaches the Virgin Islands. This means that the Virgin Islands may be placed on Tropical Storm Watch later today. We anticipate that this system has the potential to bring tropical storm conditions to our shores Sunday.

People of the Virgin Islands, I am again asking you all to continue to be in a state of preparedness and to remain vigilant in the event that there is any further development or we are placed under a storm warning.

As always, your Government urges you to be ready and stay ready, and remain calm as this system approaches. Let us all stay current on the latest updates from the team at the Department of Disaster Management.

If you have put off any repairs or other preparedness measures, I urge you to complete them today and tomorrow ahead of the system’s expected passage near us on Sunday. Please do this work safely, and all those doing construction or development should ensure to secure their materials afterward.

For Government’s part, we have been working diligently this season to clear ghuts, activate our plans, and do all in our power to protect the people of the Virgin Islands, all while continuing to take steps to minimise the impact of the global pandemic.

As usual, there are many hardworking public officers at the ministries and departments helping to prepare the BVI and protect us all, and I again wish to thank each and every one of them for the work they are doing and will continue to do. We know that once this system passes, more may follow as the peak of the hurricane season approaches. We have to remain prepared at all times.

On behalf of the Government of the Virgin Islands, please, let us all, please continue to join together in BVILOVE and do one more check on your neighbours as you ensure that your home, business, emergency supplies, and critical documents are all in order.

We cannot know for certain what this system will bring, but we do know that it is far better to prepare and prevent than to repair and repent. We do know what once we do our part, GOD will do His part.

Thank you, and may GOD continue to protect His people and may He bless the Virgin Islands so that we remain safe.

Thank you, and let us remain vigilant.