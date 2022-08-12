PREPAREDNESS IS KEY AS PEAK OF HURRICANE SEASON APPROACHES

With no named storms in six weeks, it’s been a quiet period of the hurricane season. It’s still important, however, to #BeReady! As this graphic shows, an August with no storms is very rare.

Residents are encourage to become familiar with the list of emergency shelters, create or revise their family plan, safeguard their property, and assemble an emergency kit. Persons with specific questions regarding how they can Work Together to Be Ready this season are encouraged to contact the DDM at 468-4200 or send an email to bviddm[AT]surfbvi[DOT]com.