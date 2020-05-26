The Department of Disaster Management encourages the BVI community to familiarise themselves with the different weather watches and warnings ahead of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Knowing the meanings of each message type will help persons Be Ready all hurricane season long.
Quick guide to watches and warnings
- ADVISORY – Authorities are monitoring an active system. Follow updates in case conditions change.
- WATCH – Tropical storm or hurricane conditions may affect us within 48 hours. Prepare for possible impact.
- WARNING – Tropical storm or hurricane conditions are expected in our area within 36 hours. Prepare for likely impact.