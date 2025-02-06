Rainfall Outlook for February to April 2025

The rainfall patterns expected for the Territory over the next three months could range from 150 – 250mm (6-10 inches). This is the normal to near normal range for the Territory during this time. During this period a weak La Nina is forecasted which will have some implications on the dry season for the Caribbean region.

What to Expect

Less intense peak of the Dry Season in the Lesser Antilles Marked increase in the frequency of dry spells and the potential for wildfire weather across the region Transition out of the Cool Season and into the 2025 Heat Season up to 1 month earlier than usual, i.e., in March or April. The incursion of Saharan dust into the Caribbean may well be frequent

For m0re information : https://rcc.cimh.edu.bb/files/2025/01/caricoffmamjj.pdf

