Record-Setting 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. With 18 named storms and 11 hurricanes with five major hurricanes causing damage around the Atlantic and Caribbean; 2024 was the ninth consecutive above average hurricane season.

Director of Disaster Management Mr. Jasen Penn said that the destructive power of hurricanes means residents should remain prepared all year long.

“It is vital that all of us in the Virgin Islands stay vigilant at the end of a record breaking season,” Mr. Penn said. “This year we saw the earliest formation of a Category 5 storm, Hurricane Beryl; and in late September seven storms formed, which is a record for activity late in the season.”

He went on to say that some of the most destructive impacts, came not from hurricanes but from tropical storms, such as Sara in Central America.

This season brought one tropical storm impact to the Virgin Islands, TS Ernesto in August, which caused widespread power outages, and other damages including downed trees and utility poles. Although not related to any particular tropical system, the Territory also experienced flooding on May 7-8; June 5-6; and November 10-11.

Mr. Penn expressed gratitude for the Virgin Islands continued vigilance when it comes to hazard preparedness.

“This year we saw communities come together to receive training to become better prepared on all four major islands, and many of our private sector partners join us for emergency drills, hazard education sessions, or creating business disaster and continuity plans,” Mr. Penn said, adding that he hopes these efforts will continue.

The Department of Disaster Management recommends that all residents do their part to stay ready for hurricanes and other hazards by having multiple methods to receive emergency alerts; keeping emergency supplies on hand; and having a family and business emergency plan.

For more information on hazard preparedness, visit https://www.bviddm.com.