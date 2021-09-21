Regional Authorities Monitoring Canary Islands Volcanic Eruption

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Island of La Palma, Canary Islands, off the coast of Morroco, Africa, is currently erupting. The Northeast Atlantic and Mediterranean Tsunami Warning System is monitoring the situation.



This eruption does NOT pose a tsunami threat to the Caribbean Sea and adjacent regions at this time. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) continues to monitor all available data.



If there is a change and the Canary Islands eruption presents a significant threat, appropriate alerts will be disseminated from the PTWC to all relevant countries.





For details about the La Palma eruption, see