REGIONAL – CDEMA HAITI SITUATION REPORT

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency is issuing periodic situation reports regarding Haiti, which was struck by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, August 14, at around 8:30am, in the southern region of the country. At the latest report, more than 2,000 persons have been reported killed, with more than 12,000 injured and a further 320 still missing.

Search and rescue efforts continue, especially in the hardest hit southern portions of the country. Since the Aug 14 quake, at least 600 aftershocks have been detected in the southern region, including a tremor of magnitude greater than 4.5 on August 22, a few kilometers from Baradères. View the latest CDEMA situation report at the CDEMA website.

To support relief efforts in Haiti, persons may wish to contribute to the CDEMA Haiti Relief fund. Bank details follow: