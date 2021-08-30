REGIONAL – CDEMA HAITI SITUATION REPORT

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency is issuing periodic situation reports regarding Haiti, which was struck by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday, August 14, at around 8:30am, in the southern region of the country. At the latest report, more than 2,000 persons have been reported killed, with more than 12,000 injured and a further 320 still missing.
Search and rescue efforts continue, especially in the hardest hit southern portions of the country. Since the Aug 14 quake, at least 600 aftershocks have been detected in the southern region, including a tremor of magnitude greater than 4.5 on August 22, a few kilometers from Baradères.
View the latest CDEMA situation report at the CDEMA website.
To support relief efforts in Haiti, persons may wish to contribute to the CDEMA Haiti Relief fund. Bank details follow:
Intermediary Bank: Wells Fargo Bank, NA
SWIFT Code: PNBPUS3NNYC
ABA Routing #: 026 005 092
Acount Number: 2000192003913
Bank Address: 11 Penn Plaza, 4th Floor, New York, NY
SWIFT Code: PNBPUS3NNYC
ABA Routing #: 026 005 092
Acount Number: 2000192003913
Bank Address: 11 Penn Plaza, 4th Floor, New York, NY
Beneficiary Bank: CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank
Bank Address: Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados
Swift Code: FCIBBBBB
Name of Beneficiary: CDEMA Haiti Relief 2021
Account Number: 1001210491
Currency of Account: UNITED STATES DOLLARS
Bank Address: Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados
Swift Code: FCIBBBBB
Name of Beneficiary: CDEMA Haiti Relief 2021
Account Number: 1001210491
Currency of Account: UNITED STATES DOLLARS