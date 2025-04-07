REGIONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOK – APRIL TO JUNE

The Caribbean Climate Outlook for April to June 2025 brings important climate shifts for the Territory, with an increased likelihood of heatwaves and drier conditions ahead. As the Caribbean transitions into its wet season, rainfall patterns are expected to be unpredictable, with the potential for intense downpours and flash flooding. With these changes on the horizon, it’s crucial to be prepared for heat-related challenges and the risks of sudden, heavy rainfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Temperature: Warmer than normal conditions expected, with heatwaves beginning as early as April

Rainfall: Gradual increase in showers and heavy rainfall events, particularly in May and June

Severe Weather: Increased potential for extreme rainfall events, flash flooding, and cascading hazards

Saharan Dust: Frequent episodes expected, which can contribute to dryness, heat stress, and reduced air quality

Tropical Storms: The tropical North Atlantic remains unusually warm, which could influence storm activity

LIKELY IMPACTS:

Increased Heat Stress: High temperatures combined with humidity could pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups

High temperatures combined with humidity could pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups Flooding And Landslides: Heavy showers and wet spells may cause localized flooding and infrastructure damage

Heavy showers and wet spells may cause localized flooding and infrastructure damage Health And Air Quality Concerns: Saharan dust intrusions may trigger respiratory issues, especially for individuals with asthma or other lung conditions

TIPS FOR THE COMING MONTHS

Stay Hydrated And Cool: Limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours and ensure adequate hydration Prepare for Heavy Rain: Keep drainage systems clear, avoid flood-prone areas, and have an emergency plan in place Protect Against Dust: Those sensitive to air quality should wear masks and keep indoor air purifiers ready during Saharan dust events Hurricane Preparedness: Begin reviewing emergency plans, securing property, and stocking essential supplies before the hurricane season ramps up Monitor Weather Updates: Stay informed through updates provided by the Department of Disaster Management

For real-time weather data from Road Town, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

For more information: https://rcc.cimh.edu.bb/caribbean-climate-outlook-newsletter-april-to-june-2025/

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.