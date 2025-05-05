Home Latest News REGIONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOK – MAY TO JULY
Latest NewsWeather

REGIONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOK – MAY TO JULY

by Andrew Jackson
written by Andrew Jackson 0 comments

The Virgin Islands are expected to experience above normal temperatures and increase in rainfall activity during the period May to July 2025, according to the Caribbean Outlook Forum’s latest Regional Climate Outlook.

The increased rainfall levels are consistent with the transition to the early phase of the heat and wet seasons.

 Key Highlights

  • Warmer than usual conditions are anticipated both during day and at night
  • Increased rainfall may lead to localized flooding, particularly in low-lying urban areas
  • Saharan dust intrusions may be frequent and will reduce air quality

 Implications

  • Health Risks: Elevated temperatures may increase the likelihood of heat related illnesses (heat exhaustion and dehydration), particularly among elderly, children and outdoor workers
  • Flood Risk: Intense rainfall events may trigger flash floods
  • Air quality: Dust episodes could negatively affect respiratory health conditions

 Recommended Safety Measures

  1. Stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing
  2. Ensure drainage systems around homes and properties are cleared of debris
  3. Prepare household emergency kits, including water, non-perishable food, medication and other essentials
  4. Limit outdoor activities during periods of poor air quality or extreme heat
  5. Monitor official government channels for weather updates and public safety advisories

Safety is always the priority. Preparedness today can prevent harm tomorrow.

For more information: https://rcc.cimh.edu.bb/caribbean-climate-outlook-newsletter-may-to-july-2025/

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

You may also like

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES:

WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

PRONÓSTICO DEL TIEMPO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES,

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

PRONÓSTICO VESPERTINO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES

About Us

The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.

Contact

  • Simmonds Building #30 DeCastro Street, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. Zip Code VG1110
  • Phone: (284) 468-4200
  • Fax: (284) 494-2024
  • Email: [email protected]

Feature Posts

EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
PRONÓSTICO NOCTURNO PARA LAS ISLAS VÍRGENES:
REGIONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOK – MAY TO JULY
WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS,

Newsletter

©2025 DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign