REGIONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOK – MAY TO JULY

The Virgin Islands are expected to experience above normal temperatures and increase in rainfall activity during the period May to July 2025, according to the Caribbean Outlook Forum’s latest Regional Climate Outlook.

The increased rainfall levels are consistent with the transition to the early phase of the heat and wet seasons.

Key Highlights

Warmer than usual conditions are anticipated both during day and at night

may lead to localized flooding, particularly in low-lying urban areas

may lead to localized flooding, particularly in low-lying urban areas Saharan dust intrusions may be frequent and will reduce air quality

Implications

Health Risks: Elevated temperatures may increase the likelihood of heat related illnesses (heat exhaustion and dehydration), particularly among elderly, children and outdoor workers

Flood Risk: Intense rainfall events may trigger flash floods

Air quality: Dust episodes could negatively affect respiratory health conditions

Recommended Safety Measures

Stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing Ensure drainage systems around homes and properties are cleared of debris Prepare household emergency kits, including water, non-perishable food, medication and other essentials Limit outdoor activities during periods of poor air quality or extreme heat Monitor official government channels for weather updates and public safety advisories

Safety is always the priority. Preparedness today can prevent harm tomorrow.

For more information: https://rcc.cimh.edu.bb/caribbean-climate-outlook-newsletter-may-to-july-2025/

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.