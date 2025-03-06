Regional Climate Outlook March to May

The Caribbean Regional Climate Centre has released its March through May climatic outlook for the Caribbean. These updates provide insights into potential weather conditions across the region in the coming months.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Moderate short-term drought in the earlier months

in the earlier months Transition from dry season to wet season

Sahara dust intrusions impacting air quality

TIMEFRAME:

Drought-like conditions could extend until the end of April

Increased rainfall frequency and intensity by April into May

IMPLICATIONS:

Possible water shortages, especially approaching the end of April

especially approaching the end of April Communities in low-lying and flood-prone areas should prepare for potential flooding in May

should prepare for Increased risks of landslides as the wet season progresses

as the wet season progresses Reduced air quality due to Saharan dust, increasing risks of respiratory conditions such as asthma

WHAT TO DO:

Prepare for variable weather conditions (dry spells in March and early April, followed by increasing rainfall and potential flooding in May)

(dry spells in March and early April, followed by increasing rainfall and potential flooding in May) Continue water conservation efforts at least through March and April

at least through March and April Take precautions against Saharan dust (wear masks, stay indoors when possible, and keep medication handy for respiratory conditions)

(wear masks, stay indoors when possible, and keep medication handy for respiratory conditions) Stay updated with official advisories and be ready to take necessary action

Food for Thought: Last year, the Virgin Islands experienced two significant floods in May. Preparedness is key to minimizing risks and ensuring safety.

For more information:

Stay informed and stay safe!

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.