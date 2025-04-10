Regional Disaster Management Leaders Meet in Turks & Caicos

Director of Disaster Management Jasen Penn joined other regional disaster management leaders in Turks and Caicos Islands, for the 16th meeting of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Technical Advisory Committee (CDEMA-TAC).

Heads of national disaster management agencies meet annually to discuss the CDEMA Coordinating Unit’s work program of past and ongoing disaster risk management projects and activities designed to benefit all 20 participating states.

Mr. Penn said the TAC is an example of regional cooperation for emergency preparedness, mitigation, and response.

Mr. Penn said, “Between climate change and global political changes, the hazard and response landscapes are evolving. We may not know what the next hazard impact will be, but we do know that collaborating with our Caribbean neighbours puts us in the best possible position to respond effectively.”

Delegates discussed emergency impacts in participating states since last year, the Regional Response Mechanism, plans for the next regional comprehensive disaster management strategic framework, and other matters of regional concern.

Turks and Caicos Islands Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam in remarks emphasised the challenges brought by natural and man-made hazard threats, saying: “No one country or agency can meet these challenges alone. It is only through collaboration, innovation and shared responsibility that we can build resilience for each of our states and across the region.”

CDEMA comprises 20 participating states: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands and the Virgin Islands. The TAC is the technical and programmatic advisory arm of CDEMA. TAC members include national disaster coordinators of all participating states, plus representatives of specialised regional organisations with mandates relevant to the regional disaster management agenda.