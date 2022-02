BVI business, families, and organisations are encouraged to test their emergency plans as part of the Caribe Wave exercise taking place March 10. Simply register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Caribewave22reg

This exercise can be customised for in-person or virtual settings. To learn more about tsunami hazards or how to participate in the Caribe Wave exercise, join a DDM virtual presentation. Details and registration at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/awarenesspresentation