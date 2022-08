NOAA scientists are anticipating that the 2022 season will be the third La Nina year in a row.

If all the discussion about the El Nino/La Nina cycle’s impact on the intensity of the Atlantic Hurricane Season has you wanting to learn more, here’s a recent article from NOAA on how these weather patterns are felt globally https://www.climate.gov/news-features/blogs/august-2022-enso-update-summer-nights