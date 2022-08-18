Has it felt like topical storms are forming earlier and earlier in the Atlantic Basin? Climate researchers dug into the data and found that systems have indeed tended to form a few days earlier each decade since the 1970s!
Authors Ryan E. Truchelut, Philip J. Klotzbach, Erica M. Staehling, Kimberly M. Wood, Daniel J. Halperin, Carl J. Schreck III & Eric S. Blake found the trend is observable even when accounting for contemporary instruments’ ability to identify more short-lived storms. They attributed the shift primarily to warming ocean temperatures.
Read their full article in the Journal Nature: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-31821-3
RESEARCHERS FIND STORM FORMATION HAS CREPT EARLIER SINCE 1979
Has it felt like topical storms are forming earlier and earlier in the Atlantic Basin? Climate researchers dug into the data and found that systems have indeed tended to form a few days earlier each decade since the 1970s!