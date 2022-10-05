Residents Encouraged To Practise Earthquake Safety

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) invites all Virgin Islands residents and visitors to improve their earthquake readiness by joining the global ShakeOut earthquake exercise on October 20, 2022 at 10:20 a.m.

DDM Training Manager Carishma Hicks said that the exercise is an important opportunity for persons to gain experience before an earthquake occurs.

“Since earthquakes happen without warning, it’s important to be ready to respond safely and calmly. The more times persons practise safer earthquake response, the better prepared they will be in case of an actual earthquake,” Ms. Hicks said.

During the self-led exercise, participants will practise the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” safety method endorsed by emergency officials and first responders worldwide.

DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and allows you to stay low to crawl to shelter if nearby.

COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand

• If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter

• If no shelter is nearby, crawl toward an interior wall (away from windows)

• Stay low; bend over to protect vital organs

HOLD ON until shaking stops

• Under shelter: hold it with one hand; move with your shelter if it shifts

• No shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

Participants are also encouraged to create or review earthquake response plans and practise them together as a family or organisation. After the exercise, DDM encourages participants to share photos or video on social media with the #BVIShakeOut hashtag.

For earthquake preparedness resources or advice on how to customise a ShakeOut drill for your organisation, please call (284) 468-4200 or email [email protected]

Register your participation in this year’s BVI ShakeOut exercise at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022Shakeout