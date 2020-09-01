Residents Urged to Maintain Readiness As Hurricane Season Peaks

1st September 2020 – Several disturbances continue to track slowly west across the Atlantic, although they are still disorganized. They are not on the radar of the NHC at this time as current forecasts indicate a low probability for development; however, the Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor the systems and provide updates of any changes.

One disturbance expected to move off the coast of Africa is exhibiting signs of development. If development takes place as expected, this disturbance would approach our area in approximately one week.

Residents are reminded that the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is during the month of September. Atmospheric conditions during this period are subject to rapid change, so persons in the BVI should monitor updates closely, and should urgently carry out any outstanding seasonal preparations.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.