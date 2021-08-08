Safety Tips & Weather Update

𝗦𝗮𝗳e𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘆/𝗪𝗲𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀.

𝟭. 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁

Stay alert! Stay focused!

Pay attention to what is going on around you on the road. You can increase your visibility by turning on your headlights.

𝟮. 𝗜𝗻 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘃𝘆 𝗥𝗮𝗶𝗻, 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽!

When visibility is so poor that the edges of the road or other vehicles can’t be seen at a safe distance, pull over and put on your emergency Hazard lights and wait for the rain to ease off.

𝟯. 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿

In rainy/wet weather drive slower than usual to avoid any mishaps or accidents on the road.

𝟰. 𝗕𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗵𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 (𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴)

When excess water sits on top of the road, tires can lose traction and start sliding causing your vehicle to lose control.

𝗪𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱𝘆 𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝟱𝟬 𝘁𝗼 𝟲𝟬 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗻. 𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀. 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿.