SAHARA DUST CONTINUES TO RESTRICT TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

The Saharan Dust continues to be a major inhibitor in the formation of tropical system in almost two weeks. The Dust has reached its peak and has made conditions in the Atlantic basin unfavourable for tropical development. Tropical waves coming off the coast of Africa continue to fight the dry air associated with the dust. This high concentration of dust could gradually fade as we approach August.

The season has seemed to stall in the last week and half, but it could pick back up as early as the first week of August. This is due mainly to the reduction in the dust levels along with vertical wind shear. This means there will be more available moisture along with the record breaking ocean temperatures. Both these factors are boosters for storm development.

While the Saharan Dust restricts storm development, it increases the risk of respiratory related illness. As a result, the Department of Disaster Management encourages residents to exercise caution to reduce exposure. Residents should be mindful also that with each day that passes we are getting closer to the peak of the hurricane season.

