THIS IS A TEST OF THE NATIONAL EARLY WARNING MULTI-HAZARD ALERT SYSTEM. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED AS PART OF THIS TEST.

IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY, THIS MESSAGE WOULD INCLUDE HAZARD INFORMATION AND SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE NATIONAL EARLY WARNING MULTI-HAZARD ALERT SYSTEM, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER MANAGEMENT AT (284) 468-4200 OR [email protected]