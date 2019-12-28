SERIES OF EARTHQUAKES AFFECT THE PRVI REGION     

On the 28th December 2019, beginning around 6:36 PM, the Puerto Rico Seismic Network (PRSN), recorded a series of earthquakes measuring between magnitudes of 3.5 to 5.0

Along with these moderate events, there is currently an associated aftershock sequence which resulted in smaller earthquakes. Majority of the earthquakes have been felt in the Southern Region of Puerto Rico at an average depth of 5.5 km. The PRSN will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. No Tsunami Watches, Advisories or Warnings were issued.

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) takes this time to remind the BVI community that we live in a seismically active zone, which makes the Territory vulnerable to earthquakes.

During an earthquake it is important to stay calm, if you are inside stay there, move away from ceiling fans, glass windows and doors or anything that may fall. Get under a desk or sturdy piece of furniture cover your head and hold on. If outdoors, move into an open area away from trees, building, or utility wires and poles.

During an earthquake the more you move the more likely you are to be hurt, so refrain from entering or exiting a building at the time of the impact.