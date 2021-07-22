SIREN TESTING IN CANE GARDEN BAY

Residents in the Cane Garden Bay are advised that Department of Disaster Management (DDM) officers will be carrying out maintenance and testing of the early warning siren for that community today, July 22 from approximately 11 am until 3 pm. The siren may be sounded periodically throughout that period.

All residents are reminded that in the event of an actual emergency, sirens would be sounded continuously, and that other methods of communication including local radio stations, television, the DDM Alert App, and the Internet and social media channels would be utilised to provide information to the public.