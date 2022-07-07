Sister Islands’ Disaster Preparedness Drives To Be Held

The Office of the Deputy Governor, the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), and Resilience Teams will be hosting a series of disaster preparedness drives on Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke.

The drives will be held in high traffic areas in each community. Members of resilience teams will assemble and distribute flyers, share information, and answer questions regarding hurricane and disaster preparedness on each sister island.

Sister Islands Coordinator, Sasha Flax, said that disaster preparedness drives focus mainly on hurricane preparedness to raise awareness and help members of the community get prepared and stay in a state of readiness.

“The resilience teams on each sister island will also ensure that seniors and members of vulnerable groups receive this important information with house-to-house visits. An educated community translates into a prepared community and that is the intent of this initiative,” Ms. Flax elaborated.

The drives are scheduled to take place on:

Jost Van Dyke on Saturday, July 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Albert Chinnery Administration Building.

Anegada on Thursday, July 21, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Crossroads in the Settlement.

Virgin Gorda on Saturday, July 23, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Riteway Supermarket in the Valley, and Cool Corner – Gunny’s in North Sound.

Drives will specifically feature community preparedness tips for the season, a walk-thru/talk-thru of the Family Emergency Plan template and some information on training for prospective volunteers.

For more information on the Disaster Preparedness Drives and how to get involved on the Sister Islands, interested individuals can contact the Department of Disaster Management at 468-4200 or [email protected]

The goal of the Sister Islands Programme is to promote and facilitate the execution of projects designed to bring about sustained improvement in the quantity, quality and delivery of Government services.