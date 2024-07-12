close
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT LATER TONIGHT….

A small craft advisory goes into effect for the later tonight for the Virgin Islands

Locations to be affected: Mainly, open waters on the Atlantic sides of the islands out to 20 nautical
miles.

Timing:  until Saturday Afternoon for the British Virgin Islands.

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh winds are causing a combination of wind waves and wind swells, resulting in hazardous seas, mainly on the Atlantic sides of the islands.  A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East at 24 to 35 km/h (13 to 19 knots; 17 to 22 mph), with strong gusts to 53 km/h (29knots; 33 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.5 to 2.1 metres (5 to 7 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 2.8 metres (9 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells of 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet and occasionally higher. The dominant wind-wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating
in these conditions.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life