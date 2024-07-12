SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT LATER TONIGHT….

A small craft advisory goes into effect for the later tonight for the Virgin Islands

Locations to be affected: Mainly, open waters on the Atlantic sides of the islands out to 20 nautical

miles.

Timing: until Saturday Afternoon for the British Virgin Islands.

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh winds are causing a combination of wind waves and wind swells, resulting in hazardous seas, mainly on the Atlantic sides of the islands. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East at 24 to 35 km/h (13 to 19 knots; 17 to 22 mph), with strong gusts to 53 km/h (29knots; 33 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.5 to 2.1 metres (5 to 7 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 2.8 metres (9 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells of 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet and occasionally higher. The dominant wind-wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating

in these conditions.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.